Den ‘White Helmets’ den Alternativen Friedens-Nobel-Preis aberkennen!

Er richtet sich an all jene, die seit 2012 mit dem Schlachtruf “Adopt a Revolution” die Zerstörung Syriens, die bombige Zwangsnomadisierung des Nahen Ostens inklusive Völkermord und Landraub (der in GAZA und der Westbank, im Irak um Irkuk & Mossul und im Jemen ungebremst noch andauert) angefeuert haben. Längst ist aus der “arabischen Frühlingsrolle” eine US-IS, EUsIS, deutIS,francIS, britIS, isrIS.türkIS, saudIS, katarsIS-Rolle geworden und sie war es von Beginn an. Die Festnahme von mehr als 14 NATO-Offizieren in Ost-Aleppo, die Funde von NATO-Waffen und NATO-Sanitäts-Ausrüstung in den Terroristen-Lazaretten, die Giftgas-Funde, die US-Raketen sprechen darüber Bände. Ein Wort, eine Bitte um Entschuldigung von medico-international gegenüber der syrischen Regierung, dem syrischen parlament, dem gesamte syrischen Volk wäre eine längst fällige Geste der Adoptiv-Eltern des IS-Terrors gegenüber diesen teilweise in die Steinzeit zurückgebombten Ländern.

…. solte diese Bitte um Entschuldigung noch vor den Festtagen erfolgen

die anderen Friedensnobelpreisträger gehören auch in diese Reihe:

Warum den “Ärzten ohne Grenzen” ebenso misstrauen wie den “Reportern ohne Grenzen”?

https://www.change.org/p/ole-von-uexkull-retract-the-award-given-to-the-nato-white-helmets

Retract the Award Given to NATO’s White Helmets

We call on the Right Livelihood Foundation to retract the award given to the “White Helmets” for the following reasons:

* The White Helmets, also called Syria Civil Defence, are not who they claim to be. The group is not Syrian; it was created with USA/UK funding under the supervision of a British military contractor in 2013 in Turkey.

* The name “Syria Civil Defence” was stolen from the legitimate Syrian organization of the same name. The authentic Syria Civil Defence was founded in 1953 and is a founding member of the International Civil Defense Organization (1958).

* The name “White Helmets” was inappropriately taken from the legitimate Argentinian relief organization Cascos Blancos / White Helmets. In 2014, Cascos Blancos / White Helmets was honored at the United Nations for 20 years of international humanitarian assistance.

* The NATO White Helmets are primarily a media campaign to support the ‘regime change’ goals of the USA and allies. After being founded by security contractor James LeMesurier, the group was “branded” as the White Helmets in 2014 by a marketing company called “The Syria Campaign” managed out of New York by non-Syrians such as Anna Nolan. “The Syria Campaign” was itself “incubated” by another marketing company named “Purpose”.

* The White Helmets claim to be “neutral, impartial and humanitarian” and to “serve all the people of Syria” is untrue. In reality, they only work in areas controlled by the violent opposition, primarily terrorists associated with Nusra/AlQaeda (recently renamed Jabhat Fath al Sham).

* The White Helmets claim to be unarmed is untrue. There are photos which show their members carrying arms and celebrating Nusra/AlQaeda military victories.

* The White Helmets act as cleanup squad removing the bodies of Syrian civilians executed by the terrorists.

* The White Helmets claim to be apolitical and non-aligned is untrue. In reality they actively promote and lobby for US/NATO intervention in violation of the norms of authentic humanitarian work.

* The Right Livelihood description that “Syria Civil Defence” saved over 60,000 people and “support in the provision of medical services to nearly 7 million people” is untrue. In reality the zones controlled by terrorists in Syria have few civilians remaining. That is why we see “cat” video/media stunts featuring the White Helmets.

* The NATO White Helmets actually undermine and detract from the work of authentic organizations such as the REAL Syria Civil Defense and Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

* The recent Neflix movie about the White Helmets is not a documentary; it is a self promotional advertisement. The directors never set foot in Syria. The Syrian video, real or staged, was provided by the White Helmets themselves. From the beginning scenes showing a White Helmet actor telling his little boy not to give mommy a hard time until the end, the video is contrived and manipulative. The video was produced by a commercial marketing company Violet Films/Ultra Violet Consulting which advertises its services as “social media management”, “crowd building” and “campaign implementation”.

In conclusion, the NATO White Helmets do not deserve the Right Livelihood Award. The presentation of this award discredits the Right Livelihood Foundation and past deserving award winners. More importantly, it does a profound disservice by rewarding a fraudulent organization which gives a “feel good” image while manipulating public sentiment and actually promoting war.

We call on leaders of the Right Livelihood Foundation to investigate the assertions above and, when they are determined to be accurate, retract the Right Livelihood Award from the White Helmets.

