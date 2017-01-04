Nicaragua: eine soft-core Version von “Regime-Change” im Anlauf

Nachdem das Team von noticias del sur von einigen “NGO”-Berichten zur Lage in Nicaragua Kenntnis erhielt, von den Angriffen auf die sandinistische Regierung und von dem Versuch, auch den 90jährigen Ernesto Cardenal dafür zu instrumentalisieren, haben sich in Zentralamerika einige Menschen mit den Aktivitäten der in Nicaragua tätigen NGOs beschäftigt, die seit einiger Zeit sehr professionell und technisch gut ausgestattet an Sollbruchstellen in Nicaragua wie nach Soros-Vorgaben und OTPOR-Schulung für “bunte Revolutionen” und Regime-Change ansetzen. Das kennt man schon aus vielen anderen BRICS- und ALBA-Staaten, wo vornehmlich bei den ethnisch-kulturellen Differenzen zwischen verschiedenen Indigenen und den Regierungen angesetzt wird. Vorläufig wird hier noch die “soft-core”-Version des “Regime-Change” probiert .
Mit welch hervorragenden Propagandamitteln dort gearbeitet wird, zeigt u.a. das hier anklickbare Video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVndApgeQho mit der Zielgruppe “linke Kritiker”, Ökologen, Unterstützer “bedrohter Völker”, “Human Right”-Aktivisten. amnesty-Mitglieder und die europäische Nicaragua-Sympatisanten-Szene, die mit ihren MultiplikatorINNen in den Gewerkschaften, in der linken SPD, bei der LINKEn, bei den linken GRÜNEN, besonders in der Gewerkschaft Erziehung und Wissenschaft, in Kirchengemeinden und Partnerschafts-Städten so desinformiert gegen die sandinistische Regierung mobilisieren kann und soll.
Dabei wird z.B. die innernicaraguensische Debatte z.B. um den Panama-Konkurrenz-Kanal durch den Nicaragua-See von außen angeheizt und instrumentalisiert.
Was viele in diesen Organisationen nicht wissen, ist, dass es Seitens der Firma Soros, seinem “demokratischen” Flaggschiff “move-on” und den von ihm mitfinanzierten deutschen NGOs wie campact oder ProRegenwald und der dahinterstehenden Mutter-Organisation “Better-place.com” konzertierte Versuche gibt, Nicaragua zu destabilisieren.
Hola Hartmut
untenstehende Artikel von tortilla con sal beantworten die widerliche NATO-Propaganda zu Nicaragua bestens. Weiss nicht wieviel Spanisch Du liest? Auf deutsch leider ist mir bisher nix gscheites untergekommen.
es ist dies eine Kampagne wie gegen Syrien und andere – bloss – noch – ohne Krieg… “Nur” Kriegs- Putsch oder so Vorbereitung…
Tortilla Con Sal
“Tortilla con Sal is an anti-imperialist collective based in Nicaragua producing information in various media on national, regional and international affairs. In Nicaragua, we work closely with grass roots community organizations and cooperatives. We strongly support the policies of sovereign national development and regional integration based on peace and solidarity promoted by the member countries of ALBA.”
58 Recent posts
Recent posts
Why Is December So Important in Nicaragua?
An incomplete review offers a glance at why December is such an important month in Nicaragua’s turbulent history.
ALBA’s Vitality Versus the Neoliberal Living Dead
The ALBA countries outperformed the wealthiest countries in the region during the world’s most serious economic crisis in nearly a century.
ALBA and the Moral Poverty of the West
Nicaragua Faces Down Another Deadbeat Intervention
Western media, NGOs and governments are waging a psychological warfare campaign against the country’s Sandinista government.
Here We Go Again: Washington’s War on Democracy in Nicaragua
Nicaragua has been a thorn in the side for U.S. authorities for its uncompromising anti-imperialist interrogation of Western countries’ policies.
Suppressing Democracy: Western Journalism and Its Acolytes
The website Confidencial destroys meaningful democratic process by constantly and deliberately misleading its readers.
Rene Nuñez: His Legacy for Nicaraguan Revolutionary Youth
Rene Nuñez devoted his life to his revolutionary beliefs
El Salvador: Piling on the Fake-Legal Precedents Against Funes
“Since I left the Presidency of the Republic I knew that the right wing oligarchy was going to intensify its political persecution of me,” Funes said.
Nicaragua: Profit, Phony News Media and Political Power
The reposting in various progressive outlets of biased report confirms the convergence in reporting international affairs between alternative and corporate media.
Latin America, US Terrorism and Global Solidarity
Selfless people in solidarity with grassroots resistance from Palestine to Mexico have made huge sacrifices trying to defend vulnerable communities.
See More
About teleSUR
About Us Contacts Team Terms of Use teleSUR Apps Satellite Coverage RSS Public Procurement
Sections
Latin America World Sports Culture Technology Opinion Multimedia Videos
Services
Spanish
(Es sind übrigens die gleichen, die jetzt von Soros mitfinanziert die Demos gegen Trump organisieren, der als erste seiner Aufgaben die Deeskalation gegenüber Russland und China sieht und TTIP canceln will usw…. zu diesen Demos nimmt der Songwriter David Rovic Stellung (, der ich mich weitgehend anschließen kann) ((der Artikel zu Nicaraua folgt danach, leider nur auf Englisch)):
|Today’s thoughts on Trump and the Nonprofit Industrial Complex. You can also read this on my blog.
Touring Against Trump?
I vacillate between being horrified by Trump and being horrified by all the people who are actively trying to make sure I’m horrified by Trump. Specifically, the ones that run nonprofits, NGOs, and other money-grubbing “activists.” I don’t know what they do with the rest of their lives, but whenever it involves my inbox, it has to do with fear-mongering and raising money, in equal measure.
I’m trying to organize this year’s concert tour. It’s what I do, regardless of who’s in the White House. I thought for about two seconds about figuring out how to make it a specifically anti-Trump tour, but then I felt nauseated and had to stop thinking about doing that. See, I’m absolutely certain I could get lots more gigs if I jumped on the bandwagon. But my principles are more important to me than money, so I can’t do it.
I’m so tired of referring to the political parties and their figureheads by their meaningless names. From now on I’m going to use my own invented names, which make more sense. The Party of Capitalism and Imperialism #1 and the Party of Capitalism and Imperialism #2 — POCI1 and POCI2 (pronounced “pah-kee,” I think).
POCI1 has been in power for the past eight years. While in power, they have helped turn the USA into the fracking capital of the world. There’s no more clean water left in several states. We had the worst environmental disaster in the history of the world — and I’m not talking about fracking, I’m talking about the Gulf of Mexico. After that, deep water off-shore oil drilling continued. POCI1 deported millions of undocumented human beings back to war zones south of the US border. POCI1 facilitated a violent military coup in Honduras, violently overthrew the government of Libya, continued military occupations of several countries initiated by POCI2 before them, tried hard to negotiate a massive “free trade” treaty, launched innumerable drone attacks against civilians in many different countries, and pushed hard to expand the anti-Russian military alliance called NATO. And that’s only a few of the things POCI1 did, only in the past eight years!
During the eight years before POCI1, when POCI2 was in power, in a nutshell, they did all the same shit. They didn’t deport as many people or jail as many whistleblowers or launch as many drone strikes, but they very violently invaded and occupied two countries, killing hundreds of thousands of civilians in the process. They didn’t do as much fracking, but it was early in the fracking era when they were in power, and the VP of POCI2 ran the company that invented the practice.
While POCI1 was in power — led for the past eight years by a handsome, eloquent black man from a massive, impoverished, extremely violent US city — the NRA raised more money than ever, by fear-mongering. By telling their constituency that POCI1 was going to take away our guns. Now that POCI2 is coming back into power, other “activist” groups are telling us to give them money because POCI2 is going to deport even more people than POCI1 did — though they don’t put it that way. We should give them money because POCI2 is going to be even more friendly to the rich, to neoliberalism, to big business — but they don’t put it that way.
They don’t put it that way at all. They would have us believe that there is a battle between good and evil going on. On one side, POCI1 and the “activist” groups defending our civil liberties and the environment. On the other side, the evil POCI2 and the haters and deniers and their army of orcs.
I wish reality were so simple. But it’s not. And as long as these “activist” groups are trying to convince us it is, just so they can make more money from our fear, they are part of the problem. I don’t know how to jumpstart a militant mass movement for real social change any more than you do.
But I do know this: the way forward will not involve the leadership of morally bankrupt, cynical people or organizations that would have us believe there are sufficiently significant differences between POCI1 and POCI2 that we should give a shit which one is driving the train that is speeding towards the cliff. Don’t mistake reality for Middle Earth. There is no Lothlorien among these politicians and their hangers-on. Only Mordor.
Auf die Angriffe, wie die des Gerd Schnepel aud Nueva Guinea in Nicaragua kommt aus dem Team der Hinweis auf den Artikel von Tortilla Con Sal
Nicaragua Faces Down Another Deadbeat Intervention
Every time Nicaragua faces elections, this small, impoverished country is subjected to intense scrutiny by Western governments and media.
RELATED:
Here We Go Again: Washington’s War on Democracy in Nicaragua
This year’s national elections are no exception. As in previous years, Western media, NGOs and governments are waging a psychological warfare campaign against the country’s Sandinista government led by President Daniel Ortega. As usual, inaccurate criticism and deliberate misrepresentation of the country’s electoral system abound. But national opinion polls all forecast an overwhelming victory for Ortega as President and for the Sandinista Front for National Liberation, or FSLN, in the legislature. The main issue is not whether Daniel Ortega and the FSLN will win, or by how much, but whether some sections of the local and regional right wing, dependent on political support from the United States, will be able to discredit the elections’ legitimacy.
Six political alliances and parties will contest the presidential elections, while seven will contest the legislative elections. At the moment over 80% of people polled say they will definitely or probably vote. Among those voters, the FSLN as a party is polling regularly at levels of about 60% support, the opposition parties at around 10%, uncommitted voters at about 30%. That means Daniel Ortega, whose personal popularity is around 79% is likely to be re-elected President with at least 70% of the vote. The FSLN is likely to slightly increase it’s already solid control of the country’s National Assembly at the cost of the bitterly divided opposition parties who long ago lost the support of their natural allies in Nicaragua’s business classes.
The following factors explain why President Ortega and his partner Rosario Murillo as well as the FSLN party they lead are so popular even after ten years in government:
– Daniel Ortega’s government has prioritized credit and technical support for the 70 percent of Nicaragua’s labor force who work on their own account in small businesses and the informal economy or in some form of cooperative association, people who were marginalized under previous neoliberal governments.
– Nicaragua’s business classes support the Sandinista government’s National Development Plan because it has been extremely successful and because the political opposition in Nicaragua does not have one.
– Socialist inspired public sector investment programs in infrastructure, electrification, free health care and education, support for sport and culture, subsidies for utilities and public transport have tremendously enhanced quality of life for low-income families, most of the population.
– The FSLN and President Ortega have honored their commitment to a government of reconciliation and national unity based on dialog and consensus with all social sectors, including, for example, the Catholic church hierarchy, evangelical churches, labor unions and private business.
Nicaragua’s political opposition has been hopelessly divided ever since their failure to win majority support in the municipal elections of 2008, the last time they combined together against the FSLN.
Neither Nicaragua’s political opposition nor their foreign backers have any coherent alternative to this powerful combination of political, economic and social factors supporting President Ortega and the FSLN. For their part, the right wing parties legitimately contesting the November 6th elections have avoided being cast as pawns of US policy. The sector of Nicaragua’s political opposition worst affected by the collapse in support for Nicaragua’s right wing generally has been that of ex-Sandinistas allied with corruption-tainted banker and perennial loser Eduardo Montealegre and other less well-known right wing politicians. Now, even that tiny faction, grandiosely calling itself the National Coalition for Democracy, has split into a group called Citizens for Freedom and another composed of ex-Sandinistas called the Broad Front for Democracy. These self-styled democrats have proved they are incapable of organizing a successful political project of their own.
RELATED:
Suppressing Democracy: Western Journalism and Its Acolytes
Even among themselves, they admit no dissent, and persistently blame their failure on Daniel Ortega and their right wing rivals. Their only political option is to appeal for outside intervention to try and delegitimize the elections next Nov. 6. As veteran U.S. solidarity activist Chuck Kaufman has pointed out, the ex-Sandinistas and their equally marginal right wing allies have openly lobbied in the US to cut off development loans to Nicaragua. The imperial US elites and their pawns are calling into question Nicaragua’s electoral system. They have openly proclaimed a psychological warfare campaign with the slogan “There’s no one to vote for!” to try and invalidate this year’s elections altogether, as they did in 2008. Back then they falsely and unsuccessfully proclaimed that year’s municipal elections invalid while at the same time refusing, in Managua the capital, to accept a recount they themselves demanded.
This year they claim the national elections are invalid because, through their own political, legal and administrative incompetence, they lost control of their preferred political party, the Independent Liberal Party (PLI), to right wing rivals. They claim a lack of national and foreign electoral observers will invalidate the result. But 5000 national observers from Nicaragua’s universities will monitor the process, which will also be accompanied by impeccably impartial and distinguished foreign electoral experts from across Latin America and the Caribbean. They claim Daniel Ortega’s wife Rosario Murillo should not be Ortega’s vice-presidential candidate, even when opinion polls have shown Murillo’s national popularity at well over 70 percent for years now.
In any other country, no one would pay the least attention to a tiny right wing clique polling less than 1 percent support nationally crying fraud at political rivals polling levels of personal approval of over 70 percent year after year. But in Nicaragua’s case all the usual suspects are supporting this latest deadbeat political gambit by a minuscule clique of anti-democratic, narcissistic, unpatriotic sell-outs. US right wingers like terrorist supporters Ileana Ros Lehtinen and Marco Rubio have pledged support. NGOs like the Washington Office on Latin America parrot almost identical attacks on Nicaragua’s electoral system and government. But they all struggle maladroitly to reconcile the contradiction between massive popular support for Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo and the Sandinista party with allegations of repression and a trend towards dictatorship.
The Organization of American States showed every sign of wanting to support efforts to delegitimize Nicaragua’s elections. Alert to the danger, President Ortega invited the OAS to Nicaragua to dialog on the electoral process and related political matters. OAS General Secretary Luis Almagro, himself flagrantly interventionist towards Venezuela and Nicaragua, could hardly refuse without losing all credibility. Thus, the OAS will not be observing the elections and has been forced to acknowledge the Nicaraguan government as a partner whose sovereignty they have to respect. The real losers in Nicaragua’s elections will not be the almost certain to be defeated right wing candidates, but the tiny clique of extremist right-wingers, including many ex-Sandinistas, who hoped in vain to engineer international dismissal of Nicaragua’s election results.