Ecuador im Massen-Aufstand gegen die US-Weltbank-IWF-Marionette Lenin Moreno

Wer den eigenen für den Nabel der Welt hält, sollte sich doch mal mit anderen Nachrichtenquellen den Untertassen-Horizont erhellen

Lieber Hartmut



den indymedia-argentina-Artikel mit Daten von Vorgestern haben wir im Moment keine Zeit zu übersetzen und zudem ist er sehr tagesaktuell, so dass seine Bedeutung schnell abnimmt.



Dafür haben wir Dir 2 interessante auf Englisch rausgefischt aus den brandenden Wellen des lateinamerikanischen I-net Datenmeers. Die sind gewiss für viele Deutschsprachige besser verständlich und auch leichter zu übersetzen. Zudem enthalten sie mehr grundsätzliche langfristig gültige Information, deren Relevanz nicht so schnell der Zeit zum Opfer fällt… Wir hoffen sie dienen Dir!



Aus dem jeden Tag kämpferischeren Lateinamerika schicken wir Dir

¡Un abrazo muy fuerte Compa!



Siehe auch die Einleitung zu den NOTICIAS, die Du auch in Deinem Postfach finden solltest.



Schön wäre es, wenn die EuropäerInnen auch so machtvoll, kreativ und in Massen auf die zT sehr ähnlichen Schweinereien “Ihrer” Regimes antworten würden… Wir hoffen, dass es nur eine Frage der Zeit sei!



NOTICIAS DEL SUR



ECUADOR 1)



SITREP: Ecuador on the brink of civil war?

by Ruben Bauer Naveira (Brazil) for The Saker Blog





The CONAIE hereby declares a state of exception in all indigenous territories.



Military and police who approach indigenous territories will be detained and subject to indigenous justice.

MORE: https://thesaker.is/sitrep-ecuador-on-the-brink-of-civil-war/





ECUADOR 2)



Popular Outrage Against Ecuador’s President Moreno. Deadly Wave of IMF Economic Reforms

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, October 09, 2019



…Popular rage toppled three earlier anti-populist regimes in the decade before Correa was elected president in 2007.



Will hugely unpopular Moreno be next — despite support from the US-led West, internal business interests, and military leaders?…

NOTICIAS DEL SUR TRILINGUES – THE PEOPLE OF ECUADOR NEED HELP AGAINST WESTERN IMF (INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND) AND OTHER FINANCIAL TERRORISTS FROM THE NORTHERN SHORES OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN…



Sorry – today only in English… disculpe – hoy solo in ingles entschuldigung – heute nur auf Englisch





Dear Friends



Fishing in America’s agitated internet waves we have caught two informative articles about the terrible plight of the people of Ecuador and their heroic struggle, one from Brazil and one from the USA. (Scroll further down please)



But first we would like to offer some general background to the Ecuadorian liberation struggle and suggest what it might mean to humans who don’t live in Ecuador:



After Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez Frias was assassinated* the first wave of the struggle for the Second Independence** of Latin America started to weaken.



(* Yes – you heard right – Hugo Chavez was assassinated, as much of the available evidence suggests – see for instance articles by Wayne Madsen or Eva Golinger. The burden of proof rests for this reason with those who claim that he died a natural death.

* Second Independence – why? Because the first one resulted mainly in the gradual substitution of European by North American exploitation – or – in more professional terms – the substitution of European colonialism by North-American neo-colonialism.)



The void left by the death of the Venezuelan beacon of light was quickly exploited by North American cleptocrats and their regime in Washington in cahoots with their European and local Latin American cleptocrat vassals who managed to install several right wing vasall regimes – be it by military coups as in Honduras, be it by (ab-)using parliaments or tribunals or by other “soft” coup techniques as in Brazil, Argentina, Guatemala and more countries – among them Ecuador. Luckily this wave of “soft” coups was not successful in Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia or Venezuela because of the well developed political savy and wisdom in the populations of these countries.



The Mexican people, who decided for a sharp U-turn in their last presidential elections, seem to have encouraged the more and more exploited and impoverished Latin American populations, tired as they are of this neoliberal horror show, to defend, reclaim and rebuild in hopefully more solid ways the incredible progress reached amazingly fast in Chavez’ time.



They need the solidarity of every person with a living heart. They’re blazing a path which might be of great use in the struggle of the more and more abused populations on the North Atlantic shores. These – if they should wish to overcome their stagnation, frustration and rapidly increasing impoverishment, fear, suffering and depression – have to liberate themselves from the yoke of exactly the same cleptocrats who control “their” media and “their” every day more criminal and ridiculous regimes who spy on “their” citizens in 1001 ways. The sooner this liberation happens the better for Europe, North America and the whole planet!



Now – the news from Ecuador:



ECUADOR 1)



SITREP: Ecuador on the brink of civil war?

by Ruben Bauer Naveira (Brazil) for The Saker Blog





…The CONAIE hereby declares a state of exception in all indigenous territories.



Military and police who approach indigenous territories will be detained and subject to indigenous justice…

MORE: https://thesaker.is/sitrep-ecuador-on-the-brink-of-civil-war/





ECUADOR 2)



Popular Outrage Against Ecuador’s President Moreno. Deadly Wave of IMF Economic Reforms

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, October 09, 2019



…Popular rage toppled three earlier anti-populist regimes in the decade before Correa was elected president in 2007.



Will hugely unpopular Moreno be next — despite support from the US-led West, internal business interests, and military leaders?…

MORE:

Por Juan Martorano: Este artículo estaba previsto ser escrito en el día de ayer, pero como me considero una persona de palabra, decidí publicar el artículo en respuesta a Rafael Ramírez y el tema del Esequibo. Particularmente, quien esto escribe, entiende que se puede adversar políticamente de…

Por Sergio Ortiz: La receta del FMI provocó grandes ajustes en el país hermano. A diferencia de Argentina de hoy, la revuelta popular tuvo gran envergadura. Allá hubo un traidor llamado Moreno, ojalá acá no lo haya desde diciembre próximo. Mauricio Macri pedía a la población en 2018 que se enamorara de…

Por Tony López R (*): En medio de un gran escándalo políticos y electoral, se debate hoy la administración de Donald Trump, ad portas de ser llevado a un juicio político. Él y su equipo utilizan la estrategia de atacar para defenderse y las amenazas de guerra civil, para crear el terror dentro…

Por Homar Garcés: La dolarización de la economía venezolana -pese a los esfuerzos del gobierno nacional para impedirla, antes y ahora- se inició prácticamente con la campaña orquestada desde los diferentes medios de comunicación de los sectores de la ultraderecha, implantando un clima ficticio de…

Por Jesús Sotillo Bolívar: Más de cien años han transcurrido de la huella dejada por tres grandes exploradores e investigadores que dejaron plasmado en varios documentos y libros, su visita a Ecuador, el estudio de sus volcanes, especies y corrientes marinas. Me refiero a Charles Darwin, Alexander…

Por Sergio Ortiz: En Beijing se festejó el 70 aniversario de la revolución china, con desfile de militares y civiles, y mostrando armamento moderno. El «gigante enfermo de Asia», despertó. El presidente Xi Jinping había estado en actividades políticas, militares y culturales en la capital y otras…

Por Manuel Humberto Restrepo Domínguez: La negación, eliminación o puesta en riesgo de derechos humanos, constituye una violación por parte del estado y define responsabilidades, que exigen ser tramitadas. El hecho de que la constitución defina a Colombia como estado social de derecho, implica…

Trump pide que baleen en las piernas a los inmigrantes, pero su abuelo rogó porque no lo pongan patitas en la calle

Por Rolando Prudencio Briancon: Es en el tiempo de la decadencia de los imperios cuando pasan las más patéticas paradojas. Nerón ordenó la decapitación de todos los niños, y aquel niño es hoy inmortal. En el caso del ocaso del imperio norteamericano las paradojas están también presentes. La llegada…

