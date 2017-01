Trump cancelt TTIP & campact ist deshalb sauer. Warum das?

nun aber zurück zum Mutterschiff von campact:

zu den Förderern von TI gehört auch das “Freedom House” zu dem es bei wikipedia heißt::

Freedom House ist eine internationale Nichtregierungsorganisation (NGO) mit Hauptsitz in Washington, D.C., deren Ziel es ist, liberale Demokratien weltweit zu fördern. Bekannt ist sie vor allem durch ihre jährlich veröffentlichten Berichte Freedom in the World und Freedom of the Press.

Der seit 1973 veröffentlichte Freedom in the World zählt zu den ältesten Indizes, die Freiheit und Demokratie untersuchen. Diese Berichte erfahren weitreichende Beachtung in Medien, Wissenschaft und Politik.

Freedom House zählt Institutionen der US-Regierung zu seinen größten Geldgebern.[1] Zu den drei größten Spendern gehörte 2010 der Demokratieförderfonds der Vereinten Nationen (UNDEF). Dazu kommen Mittel weiterer Regierungen sowie verschiedener halböffentlicher und privater Stiftungen, etwa der Open Society Foundations von George Soros.[2] Aufgrund dieser Finanzierungsstruktur wird die Organisation häufig mit dem Vorwurf politischer Parteilichkeit konfrontiert.

Zu TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL heißt es bei dem des Anti-Amerikanismus relativ unverdächtigen wikipedia:

History

Transparency International was founded in May 1993. According to political scientist Ellen Gutterman, “TI’s presence in Germany, and indeed its organizational development and rise from a small operation to a prominent international TNGO, benefited from the activities and personal, elite connections of at least three key German individuals: Peter Eigen, Hansjoerg Elshorst, and Michael Wiehen”.[11]

Peter Eigen, a former regional director for the World Bank, is recognized as the founder.[11] Michael Wiehen was a World Bank official at Washington, D.C..[12] Hansjörg Elshorst was managing director of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Technische Zusammenarbeit (GTZ) (German Agency for Technical Cooperation). Other founding board members included John Githongo (former Permanent Secretary for Ethics and Governance in the office of the President, Kenya),[13] General Electric lawyer Fritz Heimann,[14] Michael J. Hershman of the U.S. military intelligence establishment (now President and CEO of the Fairfax Group),[15] Kamal Hossain (Bangladesh’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs),[13] Dolores L. Español (the Philippines’ former presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court),[13] George Moody Stuart (sugar industrialist),[16] Gerald Parfitt (Coopers & Lybrand, then PricewaterhouseCoopers in Ukraine),[17] Jeremy Pope (New Zealand activist and writer), and Frank Vogl, a senior official at the World Bank and head of Vogl Communications, Inc., which has “provided advice to leaders of international finance”.[18][19][20][21][22]

In 1995, Transparency International developed the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The CPI ranked nations on the prevalence of corruption within each country, based upon surveys of business people. The CPI was subsequently published annually. It was criticized for poor methodology and unfair treatment of developing nations, while also being praised for highlighting corruption and embarrassing governments.[23]

In 1999, Transparency International began publishing the Bribe Payers Index (BPI) which ranked nations according to the prevalence that a country’s multinational corporations would offer bribes.[23]

Non-support of Edward Snowden

At its annual meeting in November 2013 in Berlin, Transparency International’s national chapters from Germany and Ireland proposed a resolution calling for the “end of the prosecution of Edward J. Snowden… He should be recognized as a whistleblower for his help to reveal the over-reaching and unlawful surveillance by secret services… He symbolizes the courage of numerous other whistleblowers around the world.”

The final resolution that was passed by the plenary excluded any reference to Snowden, and excluded a call for “comprehensive protection on whistleblowers from all forms of retaliation.” The original resolution presented by the German and Irish chapters was weakened following the intervention of Transparency International’s American chapter, TI-USA. “The whistleblower resolution was watered down by the US delegation,” a TI insider was quoted in an article published by the Huffington Post. “TI USA is very corporate oriented, very inside the Beltway oriented.”

Five months earlier, in June 2013, representatives from Transparency International declined Snowden’s request to meet with him at the Moscow airport. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch met with Snowden to support his asylum request, but Transparency International refused.[24]

Funding from Siemens

In January 2015 it was reported that Transparency International (TI) accepted $3 million from the German engineering multinational Siemens, which in 2008 paid one of the largest corporate corruption fines in history – $1.6 billion – for bribing government officials in numerous countries.

Transparency International applied for and received the money from Siemens, even though TI’s due diligence procedures prohibit the organization from accepting money from corporations that want to “greenwash” their reputations by making donations to TI. “If any corporate donor is accused of having been involved in corruption, the donor can expect no protection from TI,” the procedures state.

Transparency International received the money from the Siemens Integrity Initiative about a year after the Initiative hired former TI staffer Jana Mittermaier, raising questions of a “revolving door” that has benefited both the organization and the company.

Several of TI’s national chapters also have accepted money from Siemens: $660,000 for TI USA, $600,000 for TI Italy, $450,000 for TI Bulgaria, and $230,000 for TI Mexico – each for a period of three years.

“This really shows that Transparency International is not as pure as people think,” a TI insider told Corporate Crime Reporter.

Transparency International Managing Director Cobus de Swardt said, “We did not file an application to Siemens, we applied to the Siemens Integrity Initiative. There’s a difference. We have not applied to Siemens.” However, according to Siemens, the money for these grants is “provided by Siemens.”[25][26][27]

Internal scandals

In April 2015 TI defended the decision by its American chapter, TI-USA, to give Hillary Clinton its Integrity Award in 2012.[28] TI’s statement followed a report by National Public Radio that Bill and Chelsea Clinton were not factual regarding the transparency of the Clinton Foundation.[29]

Due to a “lack of confidence,” TI’s chapter in Croatia was disaccredited by the organization’s Board of Directors in November 2015.[30] The previous year, several leaders of the Croatia chapter challenged the legality of the chapter president’s election. The president was accused of falsifying records, conflicts of interest, and arbitrarily expelling 10 chapter members who opposed the hiring of staff against the organization’s rules. The Croatian government eventually revoked the president’s appointment.[31]

In January 2016 a dispute arose regarding TI’s chapter in New Zealand. The Governance Director in TI’s Berlin headquarters sought to block an ethics complaint filed against the chapter’s Board Chair by preventing the complaint from being heard by the Berlin office. The Governance Director also submitted an affidavit challenging a New Zealand court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.[32]

In August 2015 former TI staffer Anna Buzzoni went public regarding retaliation she and her colleagues faced after reporting to managers questionable financial dealings at TI’s Water Integrity Network. Two of Buzzoni’s project responsibilities were suspended and she was transferred against her will. She left TI shortly before internal whistleblower guidelines were adopted in June 2014.[33]

Und jetzt kann man doch viel besser die Frage von Uli Gellermann verstehen: