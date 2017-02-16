Ukrainische Soldatenmütter beginnen aufzustehen / Stopp Poroschenko

Einfach Mal reinschauen, sich ermutigen lassen – von Menschen, die in viel schwierigerer Lage leben als wir und unsere Unterstützung brauchen … reinschauen bevor das Video gesperrt wird. Da dieses Video bereits vor 3 Jahren entstanden ist, dürften auch Angela Merkel, Herr Gauck und Frank-Walter Steinmeier es schon lange kennen. Auch der Chef der “Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung”, Ralf Fücks und Rebecca, die grüne FaschistenverHARMSloserin so wie alle anderen deutschen parteinahen Stiftungen: KAS, FES, FNS, usw… Und die öffentlich unrechtlichen ebenfalls. So was fand und findet in ihrer Kriegs-“Berichterstattung” nicht statt.



Doch noch hat die Total-General-Reinigung des Internet nicht stattgefunden, “correctiv” hat noch nicht zugeschlagen und feindliche “FAKE-Meldungen” getillt. Wann endlich werden die RT-Zuschauer und -Hörer zentral gesammelt und das Anklicken solcher Internet-Portale wie KenFM& Co als Landesverrat geahndet?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3_uEJg9cME&feature=youtu.be

https://www.facebook.com/gds.blog/videos/vb.1617666788498111/1483105758398795/?type=2&theater

Wie kann man Krieg verhindern? Einfach nicht hingehen!

Aufstand der Soldatenmütter – Mütter verbrennen Kiews Einberufungsbefehle für ihre Söhne

Einfach bewundernswert, wie diese Mütter für das Leben ihrer Söhne “kämpfen”!

………………………………………….

Kiew/Wien/Berlin. (leg/dpa/apa) Die Überbringer von Einberufungsbefehlen haben in der Ukraine derzeit einen schweren Stand: Youtube-Videos zeigen, wie die Vertreter der Regierung von Bürgern energisch ausgefragt und bedrängt werden, wie erboste Mütter die Zettel zur Einberufung ihrer Söhne verbrennen. Während Nationalisten in Kiew Präsident Petro Poroschenko zu einem härteren Vorgehen gegen die prorussischen Separatisten drängen, ist ein weiter Teil der Bevölkerung schlicht kriegsmüde. Auch in der proeuropäischen Westukraine kommen nationalistische Politiker unter Druck.

Hier weiterlesen: http://www.wienerzeitung.at/…/649225_Aufstand-der-Soldatenm…

Video auf YouTube: https://youtu.be/X3_uEJg9cME

URGENT APPEAL: Stop Poroshenko! Save the people of Donbass!

Posted in Actions, Europe, Spotlight, Ukraine

Sign the petition!

The presidents of the People’s Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Denis Pushilin and Vladimir Degtyarenko, have organized an appeal and the collection of signatures among the residents of the republics to denounce the serious situation in the cities of Donbass subjected to bombardments by the Ukrainian army.

The situation threatens to become a real humanitarian disaster.

This call will be delivered to the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the United States Donald Trump and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel.

To add your endorsement, send your name / organization, affiliation, city and country to:

Solidarity with Novorossiya & Antifascists in Ukraine / International Action Center

solidarityukraineantifa@gmail.com

——————————-

Declaration of the Presidents of the People’s Councils of LNR and DNR Vladimir Degtyarenko and Denis Pushilin

Text of Petition:

The Ukrainian authorities continue the genocide of the population of Donbass.

Attacks and bombings continue on the line of contact, having damaged a number of social, industrial and residential buildings. At the end of 2016, as a result of sabotage by the Kiev army, 80% of the LPR was left without electricity. It is located under the continuing threat of sabotage of the hydraulic system and gas for heating.

Several times there have been attempts by the Ukrainians to stop the flow of water from the Petrovsky filtration plant ( “Carbon” industrial site) in the territory of the LPR.

Because of that, some 400,000 people have been affected by a shortage of drinking water in the cities of Lugansk, Alchevsk, Stakhanov, Bryanka, Pervomaisk and a number of other settlements.

The districts of the DPR had to connect to the power supply of the city of Yasinovataya and many surrounding settlements are still without water.

Part of Makeyevka is still dry. The water pumping structure on the Kalmius River was subjected to artillery fire. Pervomaysk is disconnected from the gas supply network. The failure of these structures endangers more than 500,000 residents.

The Ukrainian army has deliberately chosen to target civilian industrial facilities whose destruction could cause an ecological disaster in the region.

The Donetsk filtering system, where hazardous chemicals are stored, is under constant artillery fire. More than 500,000 people live in the districts adjacent to the Ukrainian border.

The situation is similar, because of potentially dangerous substances in the installation of “phenol” Dzerzhinsk, near the village of Novgorod and the “Styrene” plant near the city of Gorlovka.

In addition, Ukraine has done nothing to restore the banking system, so there is no possibility for the transfer of money. Citizens of the Republics do not receive their pensions and social benefits. This restriction affects mainly pensioners and the most socially vulnerable groups — about 30% of the population.

We ask you to intervene with the President of Ukraine, Poroshenko, to stop the criminal activities against the people of Donbass.

Stop firing on civilians!

Stop the economic blockade!

This must be done before it’s too late!

We still have time to stop the environmental and humanitarian disaster!

Stop Poroshenko! Save the people of Donbass!

To add your endorsement, send your name / organization, affiliation, city and country to:

Solidarity with Novorossiya & Antifascists in Ukraine / International Action Center

solidarityukraineantifa@gmail.com

http://iacenter.org/4036/urgent-appeal-stop-poroshenko-save-the-people-of-donbass/

