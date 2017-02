Syrien hat die Wasserschlacht gewonnen, den Krieg aber noch nicht.

[8] UNDP: Human Development Reports

Position 53: Libyan Arab Jamahiriya

The Human Development Index (HDI) is a composite statistic used to rank countries by level of “human development” and separate developed (high development), developing (middle development), and underdeveloped (low development) countries. The statistic is composed from data on life expectancy, education and per-capita GNI (as an indicator of standard of living) collected at the national level using the formula given in the Methodology section below. There are also HDI for states, cities, villages, etc. by local organizations or companies.

