CORONA 27: Kenianischer Senator ruft zum Widerstand gegen COVID 19 -Medikamenten-Tests in Afrika auf

Es steht noch nicht fest, wo die Impfstoffe, die Bill Gates in 7 neuen Fabriken herstellen lassen will, getestet werden sollen: vielleicht in Reservaten der Ureinwohner. Die lassen sich besser abriegeln, für den Fall, dass etwas schief gehen sollte. Oder besser doch im Rahmen eines USAIDs-Hilfsprogrammes gegen die CORONA-Pandemie in Afrika. Das wäre nicht das erste mal, dass man das mit einer “win-win”-Lösung versucht.

Entwicklung eines Impfstoffes mit Entwicklungshilfe.

Doch gegen eine solche “Pandemie-Bekämpfungshilfe” regt sich in Afrika Widerstand

Der kenianische Senator und Vorsitzende der Ford-Partei, Moses Wetangu’la warnt alle afrikanischen Regierungen davor, ihre Länder zu Versuchslaboren für die US-EU-Pharma-Industrie und die afrikanischen Völker zu “Labor-Ratten” machen zu lassen. Er befürchtet zu Recht auch eine beschleunigte Verbreitung von COVID 19 durch die Testimpfungen in Afrika.

Für Afrika könnte das die Wiederholung der Katastrophe der “Spanischen Grippe” auf diesem Kontinent bedeuten.

Resist: Senator Wetangu’la calls on African leaders to reject COVID-19 vaccine test on continent

A section of the European nations and scientists had suggested that COVID-19 vaccine test be done in Africa- They argued Africa had no capacity to fight the virus and hence the best place to launch the treatment test-

Senator Moses Wetangu’la, however, sharply disagreed with the European leaders arguing Europe was the epicentre of COVID-19 and therefore any form of treatment must start from there-

The senator urged African leaders to reject any attempt to use Africans as “Guinea pigs”

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangu’la has condemned a proposal by a section of European nations and scientists that COVID-19 vaccine test should be done in Africa.

Wetangula’s objection came barely a day after French doctors suggested that Africa was the best continent for the samples to be used because it is “incapable of fighting COVID-19”.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangu’la has called on African leaders to reject COVID-19 vaccine test on the continent.

In a strongly worded statement, the FORD Kenya party leader called on African leaders to reject any attempt to use African people as “Guinea pigs”.”The epicenter of COVID-19(Coronavirus ) is China, Italy, Spain, France, US. Clinical trials on its possible cure must start there and not in any African country. African leaders must resist any attempt to use our people as Guinea pigs. Resist,” he tweeted.

The proposal has irked many people on the continent with majority of Kenyans trooping to social media sites to slam European nations and scientists for attempting to use Africans as “lab rats”.Globally, there are over 1 million COVID-19 infections and a total of 59, 172 deaths recorded so far.

Out of these numbers, the United States (US) has the highest number of infections currently standing at 277,467 and the third-highest number of deaths at 7, 402.Italy has the highest number of deaths standing at 14, 681 and second-highest number of infections currently at 119,827.Spain has 119, 199 infections and a total of 11, 198 fatalities, being the second-highest number of deaths after Italy.Germany has 91, 159 COVID-19 infections and 1,275 deaths while China, where the disease began, has 81, 639 infections and 3, 326 fatalities.Africa as a whole has so far confirmed 212 deaths with most countries recording less than 1000 infection cases apart from South Africa whose case has hit 1, 505.Kenya has 122 COVID-19 infections which have so far resulted in four deaths.

