Hier folgt der Ausschnitt aus der Korrespondenz Noam Chomsky / HaBE

From: Noam Chomsky

To: HaBE

Sent: Tuesday, July 05, 2011 9:13 PM

Subject: RE: I try to reach you directly

This letter just surfaced. It must have gone astray somehow.

I wish I could join you in this most important project. I’m afraid it is hopeless for me. Very intense schedule ahead, and a huge backlog of commitments.

Noam Chomsky

From: HaBE

Sent: Monday, April 04, 2011 10:19 AM

To: Noam Chomsky

Subject: Re: I try to reach you directly

Very glad to read your answer and to know, you’ve got my mail. An very glad too, that you remember me.

It has been the time of my early Beginning in the mid-60s.

My question is, would you support my/our projekt to publish a booklet against this neocolonial Crusade of the EUSA against Afrika .. ? Jean Ziegler gave his OK for several Artikles

If you do, – i would try to translate your interview at z-portal or Einar Schlereth from tlaxcala will do it. He’s much better and faster than me…

Other autors would be a former äthiopian Ambassador at Peking an then at the UN in New York – he’s a specialist concerning near-eat-themes and he published an book concerning the Iraque- Occupation … together with a belgian Journalist and -as i wrote – a german Professor in Tripolis , who studied libyan history since about 35 years… and is chief of an institute for learning german language at the Goethe-Institute.

She refused to leave the country by german military aeroplanes (Transall) an said: “My place ist on the side of my pupils and the libyan people…!”

She and one other collegue stay at Tripolis and i had some Phones with her cause the internet ist interuppted

.

It is a question of fastness to derail their Crusade. We have to publish verry quickly, because they are mobilising all the mainstream.media with their lies…. and they will win with this methode of brainwashing (?) like before and during the war against Yugoslawia ….

Please, please support our Anti-war-projekt… There is no much time to do what we have to do against it.

Sincerely

Hartmut

From: Noam Chomsky

To: HaBE

Sent: Sunday, April 03, 2011 5:57 AM

Subject: RE: I try to reach you directly

Glad to hear from you again, and to find out what you’ve been doing. Pleased as well to hear of your interest in translating articles.

Noam

From: HaBE

Sent: Saturday, April 02, 2011 8:14 AM

To: Noam Chomsky Subject: Fw: I try to reach you directly

From: HaBE

To: Noam Chomsky

Sent: Saturday, April 02, 2011 2:13 PM

Subject: I try to reach you directly

Dear Noam,

its a long time ago we talked together, when i did my first stepps in “Pädagogik”- practice and theory. in the End60s and the early 70s

And since then you influenced my daily work with the kids of more than 35 countries with “civil-wars” and so on …

Now i read your Interview about Libya and the unfolding crisis at z-portal..from where i took a copy and published it at my homepage www.barth-engelbart.de without your Permisson. But i thought, you would agree surely, cause its necessary to do all we can against this war so quick as we can…

Now, i try to publish a little book against this war to strengthen all those movements against this neocolonial robbery- a book in german language and published here in germany, because Germany plays a mainroll in this war and its the centre with Italy together) for the Anti-Lybiya -Aireforcestrikes and Germany takes over may be the command of NATO-Powers in this and the following E-U-S-A-wars against Africa and Near-East ..

My Publisher is a former italian-jewish Holocaustsurviver, the now german Dr. Giuseppe Zambon and his little leftwing Publishig-house here in Frankfurt –

I try to win another autor. Prof. Renate Eisel, she stays just now in Tripolis and denied to leave with german military Transall-Airoplanes– she said: “My place is at the side of my pupils and the libyan people… ” She is the Chief of an Institute for language-training at the Goethe-Institute at Tripolis and she wrote much about Libya an studied the History of this Land and the “green” revolution…

If you dont remember me

you can visit my homepage and look for my writings, Poems, Songs a.s.o. and educational-Projekts and other things, i tried for more than the last 45 years.

I would be very happy to retain, to reconstruct, to regain the connection between you and me.

What i can remember is a phone at the early 70s , when i asked you for the copyright of some of your essays or so, when i tried to finish my MasterDegree …

Sorry for my real horrible english. But its sufficiant enough for some Translations, because i want to translate your actual interview about Libya – so i could translate for example some articles of Robert Aldridge against nuklar Power and all the bushist US-wars … and some others from Jan Myrdal a.s.o. … i beleave they all are published at my homepage .. where you may find them…

sincerely yours

Hartmut Barth (my former name in the 70s, may be you remember and my actual name now is)

Hartmut Barth-Engelbart

Prof. Renate Eisel hatte schon in den 80ern im Bereich der Libyen-Solidarität gearbeitet. Am 28. Mai 1986 hielt sie im Hanauer DGB-Jugendheim einen Dia-Vortrag zu Libyen. Veranstalter waren die damals noch nicht von Daniel Cohn-Bombit bestimmten GRÜNENB und die “Neue Hanauer Zeitung”. Auf Honorar hat Renate Eisel verzichtet, aber 200,- DM als Fahrtkostenerstattung wollte sie dann doch noch.