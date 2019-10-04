Warum & wie wurde der Weltklimarat-Kritiker Tol zu dessen “Leading Author”?

Auf diese nicht ganz unwichtige Frage geht der Bayrische Rundfunk in seinem aktuellen Statement nicht ein. Der Weltklimarat IPCC, der Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change wurde doch durch die Berufung eines seiner Kritiker nicht strukturell verändert. Wer zahlt, bestimmt die Musik. Das ist so im Showgeschäft. Wer bezahlt und wieviel an Richard Tol unter welchen Bedingungen? Eine Frage, der sich auch alle Klimawandelleugner und deren Think-Tanks stellen müssen.

Was ist mit den anderen Kritikern und deren wissenschaftlichen Positionen? Sind die widerlegt? Sind es schon vor 12 Jahren etwa bezahlte “Agenten der Klimawandelleugner” gewesen?

https://www.br.de/fernsehen/das-erste/sendungen/report-muenchen/report-klima-ipcc-bericht-100.html

Dieser Bericht von Report München mit der doch absolut unverdächtigen Claudia Schick als Moderatorin hat mich auch etwas verwundert. Heute redet sie in der HR-Hessenschau schon wieder ganz anders. Da hat sie das GRETA-Fiber erwischt und denkt wohl, “was interessiert mich mein Geschwätz von gestern!” Oder weiß man nicht, was sie denkt und sie kann, darf, soll .. nicht oder doch … schaumerma, was sie in 12 Jahren dazu sagt.

Vielleicht darf sie dann auch wie ihre Kollegen Lutz Weber, Malte Rauch und Samuel Schirmbeck bis zur Verrentung ins “Dolle Dorf” oder “Nix wie raus!”. (Wobei die beiden Letzten bis zur Wende in NRW noch im WDR ein sehr produktives Asyl bekamen!)

Oder waren das damals vor 12 Jahren passende „Fake-News“? Welche, die heute eher hinderlich wären?

Der BR hat schon reagiert und „richtig gestellt“!

Die NOX-, Feinstaub- … und radioaktiven Emissionen werden zur Zeit in den Hintergrund gedrängt, von ganz anderen noch schneller tödlichen Emissionen aus der Rüstungsindustrie wird nicht gesprochen, auch von solchen kaum., an denen nicht nur Bundeswehrsoldaten sterben und/oder „nachhaltige“ Schäden an den Genen vererben…. Deleted Uranium-Munition, díe ganze Landstriche verseucht und das Trinkwasser und das Gemüse, den Sand auf den Spielplätzen, die ganzen Ernten so und schlimmer vergiften als jetzt die in der Umgebung der Seveso-Gift-Fabrik von Rouen .

Die Manöver wie das für 2020 geplante Giga-Manöver auf der Ostsee und an den russischen Grenzen verwandeln nicht nur das Mare Balticum in eine Schweröl-Kloake, der „Wehretat“ wird erhöht. Finanziert wird er wahrscheinlich statt mit dem „Solidaritätszuschlag“ -mit dem man -laut Ex Finanzminister Waigel im BR-Interview- auch den US-Überfall auf den Irak mitfinanziert und die Ostkolonien plattgemacht hat, jetzt mit der Soli-Ersatz-Steuer, dem CO²lidaritätszuschlag

https://www.br.de/radio/bayern2/sendungen/radiowelt/interview-mit-theo-waigel-solidaritaetszuschlag-teilabschaffung-ist-problematisch-100.html

Der frühere Bundesfinanzminister Theo Waigel, der 1991 bei der Einführung des Solidaritätszuschlags Bundesfinanzminister war, sagt, dass das Geld zur Mitfinanzierung des ersten Irak-Krieges und für die Wiedervereinigung benötigt wurde. Die teilweise Abschaffung des Solidaritätszuschlags sieht er skeptisch. (BR-Text)

Siehe dazu auch: http://www.barth-engelbart.de/?p=217078

KenFM: Klima & CO²-Steuer & Finanzierung des “Wehretats”

Statt Soli jetzt CO²li

Der “CO²li” wird wie damals der „Soli“ medial gut vorbereitet von der zumindest veröffentlichten Mehrheitsmeinung begeistert begrüßt als Rettung vor dem Weltuntergang, zumindest als erster Schritt zur Rettung.

Tatsächlich wird mit solcher Steuer eine gigantische Finanzkapital-Erneuerung und Erweiterung von Höchstprofit-Optionen massenfinanziert. Eine “ökologisch“ getarnte Volksenteignung zu Gunsten des Finanzkapitals und darin enthalten ist einer der größten Kriegskredite der Geschichte. Dagegen ist der für den 1. Weltkrieg gerade mal ein Klacks.

Und für alle, die gerne auch mal über den EURO-Tellerrand und den der US-Untertasse blicken:

NOTICIAS DEL SUR TRILINGUES – CO2 and “CLIMATE CHANGE”: ARE FOXES GUARDING THE HEN HOUSE? – CO2 und “KLIMAWANDEL”: BÖCKE ALS GÄRTNER? und AKTUELLES zu SYRIEN, VENEZUELA, WIRTSCHAFTSKRISE, GUERRA NUCLEAR, A BRIGHTER POST-WEST FUTURE

I E S P A Ñ O L





Hola amiga y amigo



nuestro buzon se llenó otra vez de noticias interesantes. Algunas que nos han llamado la atención presentamos en seguida:





… ULTIMA HORA…



La propaganda no es periodismo



Atilio A. Boron 03-10-2019



…todo periodista tiene que hacer honor a un “juramento hipocrático” que establece que su obligación moral, inescapable, es “decir la verdad y denunciar las mentiras.” Obligación que, claro está, no existe para los cultores de la propaganda política, que pueden mentir a sabiendas, ignorar datos escandalosos como los que ilustran estas fotografías, y seguir con las prédicas desestabilizadoras que le dictan sus amos desde Washington como parte de la guerra de quinta generación encaminada a producir un “cambio de régimen” en Venezuela, como para enorme felicidad de sus pueblos hicieron en Libia e Irak, e intentan hacer ahora en Siria y Venezuela.

MAS: Rebelion. La propaganda no es periodismo

Rebelion. La propaganda no es periodismo RebeliÃ³n es un medio de informaciÃ³n alternativa para las noticias que no son consideradas importantes por los …





ESPAÑOL 1) La irreversible (pero laboriosa) construcción de un orden multipolar



Atilio A. Boron 24-09-2019



… Resumiendo: en el naciente sistema policéntrico se está librando una sorda puja geopolítica global en donde junto al enfrentamiento y el conflicto en torno a ciertos intereses coexiste la obediencia o la sumisión de las potencias emergentes al orden neoliberal impuesto y regido por Estados Unidos. Una situación constitutivamente inestable, surcada por crecientes contradicciones y cuyo desenlace es por lo menos incierto. Pero, mientras tanto, el periplo declinante de la dominación norteamericana aún dispone de fuerza como para preservar su dictadura en los organismos reguladores de la economía internacional. La definitiva construcción de un orden genuinamente multipolar deberá, más pronto que tarde, poner fin a ese coto cerrado desde el cual Estados Unidos brega por mantener un predominio condenado a desaparecer.

MAS: Rebelion. La irreversible (pero laboriosa) construcción de un orden multipolar

Rebelion. La irreversible (pero laboriosa) construcción de un orden mul… RebeliÃ³n es un medio de informaciÃ³n alternativa para las noticias que no son consideradas importantes por los …





ESPAÑOL 2) El peligro de una guerra nuclear



Por: Olga Pinheiro Publicado 25 septiembre 2019



…La petición es un llamado a que el 26 de septiembre, en el Día Internacional para la Eliminación Total de Armas Nucleares, los organismos mundiales “condenen públicamente la política de Donald Trump” y “exhorten a Estados Unidos a mantener el Tratado de Reducción de Armas Estratégicas (NEW START) y el Tratado de Prohibición Completa de los Ensayos Nucleares (CTBT) y a dar pasos significativos en la búsqueda del diálogo con Rusia, Corea del Norte e Irán, con el fin de llegar a acuerdos con estos países y reducir el peligro nuclear que hoy sufre toda la humanidad”….

MAS: El peligro de una guerra nuclear



El peligro de una guerra nuclear Una petición titulada “Por la Paz: Detengamos una Guerra Nuclear” fue enviada, en estos días, a diversos organis…





ESPAÑOL 3) Condenamos que Costa Rica se sumea las acciones deguerra contra Venezuela…



Comisión Nacional de Enlace Comunicado político Nº 62.



Condenamos que Costa Rica se sumea las acciones deguerra contra Venezuela como parte del grupo dedementes que conforman el Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca(TIAR)



El pasado 23 de septiembre se llevóa cabo en la ciudad de Nueva York la trigésima reunión de ministros de relaciones exteriores, actuando como órgano de consulta en aplicación del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca.



El pronunciamiento de este grupo de dementes, entre los cuales se encuentra el ministro de relaciones exteriores de Costa Rica, Manuel Ventura, no significa otra cosa que sumarse a las acciones de desestabilización y guerra contra Venezuela. Es decir, la irresponsable administración Alvarado Quesada respalda las acciones encaminadas a la agresión militar contra la República Bolivariana.



MAS: Porfa revisar anexo: “VENEZUELA”





ESPAÑOL 4) ¿Hacia una crisis económica mundial?



Hedelberto López Blanch 24-09-2019

Rebelión



Varios factores se han unido en las últimas semanas para que los analistas y medios de comunicación especializados insistan en que se avecina una crisis económica mundial a semejanza de la ocurrida en 2008.

MAS: Rebelion. ¿Hacia una crisis económica mundial?

Rebelion. ¿Hacia una crisis económica mundial? RebeliÃ³n es un medio de informaciÃ³n alternativa para las noticias que no son consideradas importantes por los …





Al final de este archivo se encuentran muchos enlaces más que pueden ser útiles para penetrar las neblinas de la manipulación mediatica que oscurecen el triste paisaje mediatico de “Occidente” y de sus lacayos y peones.



Nos alegra el re-envío de estas informaciones.



Sus comentarios nos ayudan mejorar “NOTICIAS DEL SUR”.



¡No se pierde el anexos!



Le deseamos más días lindos de autumno con hojas de todos colores!



Con saludos cordiales



II E N G L I S H



Dear friend



These days another tsunami of news, appeals, audio-visual materials and campaigns has flooded our mail-box, some of which we like to share with you.

Much of today’s selection has to do with the CO2- or “climate change” campaign, some call it the “extinction rebellion”. We want to make visible some usually unmentioned aspects of this “green wave” which has even inundated Central Banks(!) – or rather the other way round it seems… see “Central Bankers Go Green – why?” in LAST MINUTE just below!



Many of the informations offered here may seem sobering or even depressing. At the same time we are absolutely sure that just as yesterday also today truthful information from many angles is an absolutely vital pre-condition for good decisions. We also continue to be sure that only these have the power to restore some hope of finding a path for a livable and worthwhile way of life for all living beings in a not too distant future. Among others Jan Oberg in ENGLISH 7) presents some interesting ideas in this regard. NOTICIAS.



As members of NOTICIAS we share the joy of many that “some motion” is shaking the fear- and stress-immobilized youth and even other parts of the sclerotic societies of NATO-landia. At the same time we are absolutely convinced that things can only get worse as long as the direction of this motion is left to billionaires, their media and to banksters or other gangsters…





LAST MINUTE 1)…



Central Bankers Go Green… Why?

Matthew Ehret

October 2, 2019



…We must ultimately assume that perpetual economic growth is a delusion which only fools believe in and that population growth is a problem which must be corrected by a technocratic elite who have the “stomachs to handle the bloodletting”…



…Most importantly, when one truly inspects the Belt and Road Initiative’s accomplishments both in Asia as well as Africa and the Middle East, it becomes apparent that the only system which truly has the means to not only replace our bankrupt order while also eliminating war, environmental destruction and squalor is tied directly to what China has built and which has already pulled over 800 million souls out of poverty…



…Green bonds must be expanded en masse, in the similar fashion that victory bonds were created in WW2 to pay for the growth of industry needed to battle Hitler. In this 21st century version of course, it is the Bank of International Settlements which financed Nazism which today wishes to define how the new victory bonds will behave. Rather than finance industrial and scientific growth as occurred in the 1940s, these new bonds promise to shrink it. The associated constraints upon humanity’s ability to support its 7 billion lives is not lost to some cold hearted technocrats and their aristocratic managers at the top….



…Embarrassingly Bad Science



By acting on a purely emotional state of fear and panic as Greta demands we do, Carney-ite technocrats hope that no one bothers to shine light upon the blatant scientific fallacies underlying the entire “green new deal” which the Bank of England is proposing the world adopt.



We must ignore the fact that the “99% of scientists who all agree that global warming is caused by human activity” is really only based upon a survey of 79 anonymous scientists (77 of whom believed in the claim).



We must believe that it has been proven that CO2 is a cause of climate variation, even though all long term measurements of climate and temperature indicate that CO2 follows rather than precedes temperature changes….



…You Know Something Isn’t Right When…



The first clue as to the ugly problem can be found in the simple fact that leading central bankers had already issued a call for the same new green banking system which Greta and the countless masses also demanded long before Extinction Rebellion, Fridays for the Future or There is No Time were ever created….

MORE: https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/10/02/central-bankers-go-green-why/





…LAST MINUTE 2)… NUCLEAR WINTER….



‘No precedent in human experience’: Study finds nuclear war between India and Pakistan could leave 125 million dead



RTQuestion more Edited time: 3 Oct, 2019



“Such a war would threaten not only the locations where bombs might be targeted but the entire world,” the study’s co-author and professor of environmental sciences at Rutgers University, Alan Robock, said.

Each nuclear weapon detonated could wipe out as many as 700,000 people, the study’s computer simulations found, while the explosions could send so much soot and debris into the atmosphere that it would trigger a “nuclear winter,” leading to rapidly falling temperatures, crop failures, and ultimately mass starvation.

MORE: ‘No precedent in human experience’: Study finds nuclear war between India and Pakistan could leave 125 million dead



‘No precedent in human experience’: Study finds nuclear war between Indi… A nuclear war between India and Pakistan could kill up to 125 million people in just a few days – surpassing the…

MORE:





ENGLISH 1) Global Warming and the Ozone Layer: What’s More Dangerous, CO2 or Nuclear War?



A Review Article

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, September 29, 2019



…The Ritual of Rebellion Prevails.



University of Manchester sociologist Max Gluckman (1911-1975) in his writings showed how ritualized forms of rebellion by those who protest against those in power “through a controlled expression of hostility to authority” ultimately leads to the reinforcement of the established structures of authority.



Is that not what is happening today?



The movement against capitalism is funded and supported by capitalism.



The antiwar movement is dead. There are no protests directed against global warfare and the use of nuclear weapons on a first strike basis.



What’s More Dangerous, CO2 or Nuclear War?





…The unspoken truth is that Big Oil funds the campaign against Big Oil. Sounds contradictory?



Climate activists have been lied to.



The Climate Movement (New Green Deal) is funded by major charities and corporate foundations including the National Endowment for Democracy, Soros Open Society Foundations, the Rockefeller Brothers Trust, Shell Foundation, BP, Goldman Sachs, among others…

MORE: Global Warming and the Ozone Layer: What’s More Dangerous, CO2 or Nuclear War? – Global Research



Global Warming and the Ozone Layer: What’s More Dangerous, CO2 or Nuclea… Prof. Max Gluckman (1911-1975) showed how ritualized forms of rebellion against those in power “through a contro…





ENGLISH 2) Green New Deal and the Climate Movement. Trojan Horses for the Billionaire Class?

By Michael Welch, Naomi Wolf, and Cory Morningstar

Global Research, September 29, 2019



“As the oligarchs financed, shaped and largely managed the climate movement – it’s only natural that they alone benefit from it. The power-elites repackaged our oppression as revolution and sold it back to us. By exploiting the innocent youth, which in turn exploited our emotions and fears as a collective populace, we devoured it.



MORE: https://www.globalresearch.ca/green-new-deal-and-the-climate-movement-trojan-horses-for-the-billionaire-class/5690415





ENGLISH 3) Video: Failures of the IPCC “Scientific Climate Team”

By Global Research News

Global Research, September 29, 2019

Theme: Environment, Science and Medicine

MORE: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-failures-of-the-ipcc-scientific-climate-team/5690517





ENGLISH 4) Climate and the Money Trail

By F. William Engdahl

Global Research, September 25, 2019

New Eastern Outlook



…In effect it seems the foxes are writing the rules for the new Green Hen House.



The picture that emerges is the attempted financial reorganization of the world economy using climate, something the sun and its energy have orders of magnitude more to do with than mankind ever could—to try to convince us ordinary folk to make untold sacrifice to “save our planet.”



Back in 2010 the head of Working Group 3 of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Dr Otmar Edenhofer, told an interviewer, “…one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy….

MORE: Climate and the Money Trail – Global Research



Climate and the Money Trail – Global Research The very mega-billionaires behind the globalization of the world economy who have wreaked so much damage to our …





ENGLISH 5) Greta Thunberg and Big-Biz’ Climate Charade



By Tony Cartalucci Global Research, September 29, 2019



A 16 year old girl is obviously not behind a “global movement” demanding “climate action” from governments.



The massive corporate Western media is. And anything the corporate media is behind certainly cannot be described as “grassroots.”



It is the Western media’s daily promotion of this 16 year old that has created “her” movement for her…



…Her family background of entertainers and performers is particularly interesting in this regard – Greta Thunberg being the daughter of entertainer Malena Ernman and actor Svante Thunberg, and granddaughter of actor Olof Thunberg. She is the perfect candidate surrounded by the perfect coaches to become a central figure in an exercise of corporate public relations….



….Greta Thunberg’s story isn’t one of inspiration and activism – it is one of child exploitation, one of manipulating public perception, and one of re-entrenched special interests desperately seeking an audience – any audience – still gullible enough to believe in and help reconstruct the facades used to cover up their otherwise transparent and self-serving agenda.



The environment needs to be saved, but not by big-business’ “Fridays for Future” charade.

MORE: Greta Thunberg and Big-Biz’ Climate Charade – Global Research



Greta Thunberg and Big-Biz’ Climate Charade – Global Research A 16 year old girl is obviously not behind a “global movement” demanding “climate action” from governments. The …





ENGLISH 6) Climate Action Protests and “Extinction Rebellion” versus 5G Microwave Radiation

By Julian Rose

Global Research, September 23, 2019



…Children, who know not what the meaning is of most of the statements they hold-up for the eager media, have been pushed into the front-lines of this vast indoctrination exercise. It is an especially devious act on the part of the organisers. Everyone knows how children ‘go straight to the heart’ of the great majority of those who who do not discern or research the contents of what they are witnessing.



How many of those parents and children would ever guess that they are, tragically, being used by the inventors and protagonists of ‘sustainable development’, Agenda 2030 and Green New Deal, to usher-in a ‘zero carbon’ world of 5G driven treeless Smart Cities, driverless microwave-pulsed toxic cars and microwave irradiating satellite weaponry aimed at the blanket covering of every corner of the earth.



Why would this all-too-real/actual agenda play no part in the mass protest movements dominating the headlines to day?…



…The most successful means of achieving the ends one wishes to enforce in the 21st century, is via ‘silent weapons’ of mind control indoctrination – and the most successful weapons for achieving this are mobile phones, WiFi and an all powerful telecommunications system…Nowhere in the Green New Deal/Climate Action agenda is there any mention of the most blatantly human and environmentally destructive activities currently being fast forwarded on the planet:



the illegal roll-out of 5G microwave radiation;

the advancement of research, development and application of a new range of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and

the ubiquitous application of atmospheric aerosol geoengineering on a global scale.



All three of which, if allowed to proceed unhindered, will have achieved the ‘extinction’ of much of this world’s essential sentient life long before any heavily hyped IPCC invented climatic factors even enter the picture…

MORE: Climate Action Protests and “Extinction Rebellion” versus 5G Microwave Radiation – Global Research



Climate Action Protests and “Extinction Rebellion” versus 5G Microwave R… On 20 September, hundreds of thousands stepped out onto the streets of the world’s cities to call for ‘Climate A…





ENGLISH 7) These days many depressing news reach those who still try to understand what is going on around us. This begs an important question: DO WE STILL HAVE A CHANCE TO REACH AN AT LEAST LIVABLE FUTURE?

YES! This is what the following article by Jan Oberg shows convincingly, even without going as far as to propose a far fetched utopia. NOTICIAS DEL SUR



ENGLISH 7) The Deepening Decay of the West – and the Brighter Post-West Future

By Jan Oberg

Global Research, October 01, 2019

The Transnational 25 September 2019



…The future world is one in which the West will either be one among many partners or become what is usually called “underdeveloped” – a Museum of the West’s militarist hubris, exceptionalism and visionless fake democracy. (See Gandhi’s prophetic words above about Western democracy being diluted fascism)…



…no new Empire will appear.



No one is that crazy to believe it is their mission to rule the future humanity of billions of people according to one set of ideals and do so by the use of a Bible and a Sword.



The Occident has become an Accident. To itself and to the Rest.



…The two most important Western leading societies in contemporary history – a former Empire and the present one – increasingly look like failed states, failed societies, and failing their own ideals and laws.



What we see is a decay of morals, an erosion of democracy and a downward spiraling chaos with an end but no solution in sight…



…In the global classroom, the West continues to teach, threaten and grade the Rest, unable to see and understand why the pupils are leaving. It’s no longer the role model and its teachings have less and less relevance for the better, future world being born…



All Empires fall. The US Empire will too.

MORE: The Deepening Decay of the West – and the Brighter Post-West Future – Global Research



The Deepening Decay of the West – and the Brighter Post-West Future – Gl… Look at this CNN online frontpage in the evening of September 24, 2019. It may well come to be seen in the futur…





ENGLISH 8) Climate Disruption: It’s Not Due to CO2



By Prof. Claudia von Werlhof and Silvia Terribili

Global Research, September 24, 2019



Professor Claudia von Werlhof wrote to Greta Thunberg.



In her letter Von Werlhof says that the disruption of the global climate is not due to CO2.



Following the publication of her letter, Silvia Terribili, of Onda Italia interviewed asked Professor von Werlhof on her radio show: Onda Italiana on salto.nl, April 9th.



The following text is the transcript of the radio interview



The link below will redirect you to the radio interview.



Climate Disruption Is Not Due to CO2 (audio)



By Prof. Claudia von Werlhof and Silvia Terribili, April 30, 2019

MORE (including transcript of the radio interview): https://www.globalresearch.ca/climate-disruption-its-not-due-to-co2/5677036





As always at the very end of this file you find useful links.



Forwarding of this mailing to friends and family is most welcome.



Your comments help us to improve “NOTICIAS DEL SUR”



An invitation: Have a look at the attachments!



We wish interesting reading and wonderful autumn days with leaves of all colours dancing in the wind!



Team of NOTICIAS DEL SUR





III D E U T S C H





Liebe Freundin, lieber Freund



Schon wieder ist unser Briefkasten mit Interessantem überfüllt, darunter viele Videos, Audios, Interviews – einige haben wir ausgewählt um sie mit Dir zu teilen.



Wie immer ist es unser Ziel Gesichtspunkte in den Fokus zu rücken, die in den Massenmedien kaum bis gar nicht berücksichtigt werden.

Vieles davon scheint vielleicht ernüchternd bis deprimierend.

Wir gehen davon aus, dass wie gestern so auch heute gute Informationen aus verschiedenen Perspektiven eine entscheidende Vorbedingung sind um zu sinnvollen Entscheidungen zu kommen. Wir sind auch überzeugt, dass nur die uns helfen können die düsteren Wolken zu vertreiben, die wohl nicht wenigen das Herz beengen. Hierzu siehe auch die Zeilen in ENGLISH 7). Auf in die “Post-West Zukunft”, damit wir und alle Lebewesen freier atmen können! NOTICIAS)



Wir von NOTICIAS freuen uns mit vielen anderen Menschen, dass endlich “Bewegung” kommt in die durch tiefe Aengste und vielfältigen Stress gelähmte Jugend. Besonders freut uns auch, dass diese Bewegung sogar Teile der sklerotischen Gesellschaften von NATO-landia mitreisst. Gleichzeitig kann sich Alles nur verschlimmern, solange die Orientierung dieser “Bewegung” Milliardären, deren Medien, oder Bankstern und anderen Gangstern überlassen bleibt…





DEUTSCH 1a) Eindrücke aus Syrien, Spätsommer 2019

Kampf gegen die imperialen Verbrechen

Von Eva und Markus Heizmann, Bündnis gegen den imperialistischen Krieg, Basel



…Es heisst, dass rund 25% der Flüchtlinge Kinder oder Jugendliche ohne Erwachsene Begleitung sind. Die werden an Pädophile verkauft. Männer werden in die Emirate, nach Saudi-Arabien oder nach Katar als Sklaven verkauft, Frauen in die Prostitution. Und allen werden, je nach Bedarf, je nach Nachfrage, Organe entnommen und diese Organe werden verkauft. Viele der Leichen, die im Mittelmeer gefunden wurden, weisen Verletzungen auf, die nur von einer Operation stammen können. Viele der angeblich Ertrunkenen werden nie gefunden, geschweige denn identifiziert. Das sind Verbrechen, die man sich nicht vorstellen mag“….

MEHR: Kampf gegen die imperialen Verbrechen – Eindr�cke aus Syrien, Sp�tsommer 2019 – NRhZ-Online – Neue Rheinische Zeitung – info@nrhz.de – Tel.: +49 (0)221 22 20 246 – Fax.: +49 (0)221 22 20 247 – ein Projekt gegen den schleichenden Verlust der Meinungs-



Kampf gegen die imperialen Verbrechen – Eindr�cke aus Syrien, Sp�tsommer… info@nrhz.de www.nrhz.de – Unabh�ngig, engagiert und kritisch. NRhZ-Online – Neue Rheinische Zeitung





DEUTSCH 1b) Mit dem Terror eines Wirtschaftskrieges konfrontiert

Von Markus Heizmann, Bündnis gegen den imperialistischen Krieg, Basel



…Was geschieht nun in den nächsten Wochen und Monaten konkret in Europa um



a) auf die Verbrechen der eigenen Regierungen aufmerksam zu machen und

b) was wird getan, um diese Verbrechen zu unterbinden und dem Syrischen Volk und allen von Embargos, Sanktionen und Boykott betroffenen Völkern endlich Gerechtigkeit widerfahren zu lassen?



Soll die bei Demonstrationen und Veranstaltungen so oft beschworene „internationale Solidarität“ nicht zu einer leeren Worthülse verkommen und ein reines Lippenbekenntnis bleiben, dann muss jetzt gehandelt werden! …

MEHR: Mit dem Terror eines Wirtschaftskrieges konfrontiert – 3. Internationales Gewerkschaftsforum gegen Embargos, Sanktionen und Boykott – NRhZ-Online – Neue Rheinische Zeitung – info@nrhz.de – Tel.: +49 (0)221 22 20 246 – Fax.: +49 (0)221 22 20 247 – ein



Mit dem Terror eines Wirtschaftskrieges konfrontiert – 3. Internationale… info@nrhz.de www.nrhz.de – Unabh�ngig, engagiert und kritisch. NRhZ-Online – Neue Rheinische Zeitung





DEUTSCH 2) Alternativer Nobelpreis für GRETA – Livelihood goes Hollywood



Die Überschrift wird in ihrer Harmlosigkeit der Schwere der leider nicht justiziablen UN-Tat nicht gerecht. Dass es sich bei dieser Nobelpreis-Verleihung -zumal einer “alternativen”- in der Tat um eine Untat handelt, wird nur dann klar, wenn man die GRETA-Recherchen der kanadischen Journalistin, Umwelt- und Menschenrechts-Aktivistin Cory Morningstar liest und die Häutungspläne für den niedergehenden postpostfordistischen Kapitalismus aus den Thinktanks der Al Gore-Clinton-Gates & Co und ihrer europäischen Schüler nicht verdrängt und ihre Public-Relations-Methoden aus dem Hause des Freud-Schülers Edward Bernays durchschaut.

MEHR: http://www.barth-engelbart.de/?p=216871



BITTE NICHT VERPASSEN: In obigem Artikel finden sich viele Links zu sehr interessantem audio-visuellem Material zur “CO2-Revolution” und drum herum. Nicht bloss, dass die Dollarscheine grün sind – es gibt noch viel tiefere Zusammenhänge zwischen dem GROSSEN Geld und “Grün” – vergleiche weiter unten Deutsch 5) und 6) wie auch viele Beiträge im englischen Teil (NOTICIAS)





DEUTSCH 3) Venezuela: Gegenwart & Zukunft

Ein Bericht von Eva und Markus Heizmann, Bündnis gegen den imperialistischen Krieg, Basel



…Lügen durch verschweigen (Natalie Benelli, Journalistin)

Natalie Benelli fokussierte in ihrem Referat primär auf die Berichterstattung der hiesigen Medien zu Venezuela. Dabei fällt nicht nur auf, was über Venezuela berichtet, sondern eben auch, was verschwiegen wird. Berichtet wird über „ein Volk, welches von seiner Regierung ausgehungert wird“, über einen „drohenden oder bereits laufenden Bürgerkrieg“ und ganz allgemein über eine „humanitäre Krise“. Frau Benelli betonte, nichts davon habe sie während ihres Aufenthaltes in Venezuela gesehen. Hingegen gebe es in der Tat eine gravierende Wirtschaftskrise. Diese sei jedoch so gut wie ausschliesslich auf die illegale Blockade, unter welcher das Volk Venezuelas leidet, zurück zu führen. Dass die Regierung alles in ihrer Macht stehende tue, um die Folgen dieser Blockade zu lindern, wird in den hiesigen Medien nicht berichtet. …



MEHR: Siehe Anhang “Venezuela”





DEUTSCH 4) Mit dem Terror eines Wirtschaftskrieges konfrontiert

Von Markus Heizmann, Bündnis gegen den imperialistischen Krieg, Basel



…Was geschieht nun in den nächsten Wochen und Monaten konkret in Europa um



a) auf die Verbrechen der eigenen Regierungen aufmerksam zu machen und

b) was wird getan, um diese Verbrechen zu unterbinden und dem Syrischen Volk und allen von Embargos, Sanktionen und Boykott betroffenen Völkern endlich Gerechtigkeit widerfahren zu lassen?



Soll die bei Demonstrationen und Veranstaltungen so oft beschworene „internationale Solidarität“ nicht zu einer leeren Worthülse verkommen und ein reines Lippenbekenntnis bleiben, dann muss jetzt gehandelt werden!…

MEHR: http://www.nrhz.de/flyer/beitrag.php?id=26211.





DEUTSCH 5) Finanzheuschrecken geben zu: „Grün ist das neue Gold“



Die Finanzbranche macht kein Geheimnis daraus, daß die sog. „Grüne Ökonomie“ das neue große Feld der Finanzspekulation ist.



Caroline Hartmann

MEHR: | Zeitpunkt



| Zeitpunkt





DEUTSCH 6) Hyperinflation oder Insolvenz – Federal Reserve ist ratlos



Caroline Hartmann



…Die Wall Street und die City haben bereits zu verstehen gegeben, daß sie „Hubschraubergeld“ in großem Umfang haben wollen, so wie beim „Go-Direct“- Vorschlag des Megafonds BlackRock, und tatsächlich ist dies im Rahmen des derzeitigen Systems die einzige verbleibende Option für die Zentralbanken. Ihre Alternative ist Zusammenbruch durch Insolvenz oder Zusammenbruch durch Hyperinflation.

MEHR: | Zeitpunkt



| Zeitpunkt





Am Schluss dieser Datei findest Du wie immer viele weitere Links, die ein wesentlich reicheres und umfassenderes Menu bieten als die manipulativen trist-trostlos agressiven Medien aus dem NATO-Raum. Links, welche die “objektive und absolute” Wahrheit bieten gibt es unseren Ermessens jedoch nirgends.



Es freut uns, wenn Du diesen Versand an FreundInnen weiterleitest.



Kommentare und Kritik sind stets willkommen.



Ein Tip: Wirf einen Blick auf die Anhänge!



Wir wünschen schöne Herbsttage mit farbigen Blättern, die im Winde tanzen!



Das Team von NOTICIAS DEL SUR





